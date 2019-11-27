American plans Boeing 787 Philadelphia – Cancun service in Dec 2020

American Airlines in preliminary schedule filing plans to introduce Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner service on Philadelphia – Cancun route, for winter 2020/21 season. The 787-8 is scheduled to operate 1 daily from 17DEC20, replacing Boeing 767 on AA805.
AA805 PHL1040 – 1451CUN 788 D
AA805 CUN548 – 1930PHL 788 D
