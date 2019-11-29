Air France in Northern winter 2020/21 season plans operational aircraft changes, reflected in recent schedule update. The Skyteam member from 25OCT20 will continue to operate Boeing 777-300ER on this route, replacing seasonal Airbus A380 service.
AF990 CDG1820 – 0600+1JNB 77W D
AF995 JNB0950 – 1945CDG 77W D
Air France NW20 Johannesburg aircraft changes as of 28NOV19
Air France in Northern winter 2020/21 season plans operational aircraft changes, reflected in recent schedule update. The Skyteam member from 25OCT20 will continue to operate Boeing 777-300ER on this route, replacing seasonal Airbus A380 service.