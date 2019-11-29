T’Way Air earlier this week further extended service cancellation for selected service to Japan, until 28MAR20. Latest adjustment includes the following.
Seoul Incheon – Kumamoto eff 06JAN20 4 weekly service resumption cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Oita eff 06JAN20 3 weekly service cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Okinawa eff 19MAR20 3 weekly service cancelled
Seoul Incheon – Saga eff 06JAN20 4 weekly service cancelled
T'Way Air 1Q20 Japan service changes
Posted
T’Way Air earlier this week further extended service cancellation for selected service to Japan, until 28MAR20. Latest adjustment includes the following.