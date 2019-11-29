Norwegian discontinues Copenhagen / Stockholm long-haul routes in S20

Norwegian this week announced it’ll discontinue long-haul service from Copenhagen and Stockholm Arlanda, at the launch of summer 2020 season, as the airline concentrates Scandinavian long-haul operation at Oslo. Based on the week of 25NOV19’s OAG schedules update, the airline previously filed following routes during summer 2020 season, from 29MAR20 to 25OCT20.



Copenhagen – Bangkok

Copenhagen – Orlando

Stockholm Arlanda – Bangkok