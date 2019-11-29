flyBe S20 London Southend network expansion

flyBe in summer 2020 season plans to offer 6 new routes from London Southend, gradually in effect between late-March 2020 and June 2020. Majority of these service will be operated by Dash8-Q400 aircraft, while some operated by Stobart Air ATR72.



London Southend – Belfast City eff 01JUN20 18 weekly Dash8-Q400

London Southend – Edinburgh eff 15JUN20 18 weekly Dash8-Q400

London Southend – Glasgow eff 01MAY20 18 weekly Dash8-Q400

London Southend – Isle of Man eff 30MAR20 6 weekly ATR72 (Stobart Air; 7 weekly from 26MAY20)

London Southend – Jersey eff 02MAY20 2 weekly Dash8-Q400 and ATR72 (ATR72 by Stobart Air)

London Southend – Newcastle eff 29MAR20 12 weekly ATR72 (Stobart Air)