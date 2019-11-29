TUI Airways in summer 2020 season plans to launch new long-haul route from Manchester, which sees 1 weekly Manchester – Cayo Coco service. From 26MAR20, Boeing 787-8 aircraft will operate this route on Thursdays, switching to 787-9 on Sundays.
26MAR20 – 23APR20
TOM174 MAN1000 – 1525CCC 788 4
TOM175 CCC1755 – 0625+1MAN 788 4
03MAY20 – 18OCT20
TOM174 MAN1000 – 1425CCC 789 7
TOM175 CCC1655 – 0625+1MAN 789 7
25OCT20
TOM174 MAN1000 – 1525CCC 789 7
TOM175 CCC1755 – 0625+1MAN 789 7
TUI Airways schedules Manchester – Cayo Coco route in S20
