Malaysia Airlines Feb 2020 Osaka aircraft changes

Malaysia Airlines during the month of February 2020 is adjusting operational aircraft on Kuala Lumpur – Osaka Kansai route, scheduled from 09FEB20 to 28FEB20 (KUL departure). During this period, this route will be operated by Airbus A330-300, instead of A350-900XWB.



MH052 KUL2240 – 0540+1KIX 333 D

MH053 KIX0955 – 1555KUL 333 D