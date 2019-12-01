Allegiant Air in February 2020 plans to launch 5 new routes from Nashville and Punta Gorda, previously announced by the airline. Most of these new routes will be operated by Airbus A320 aircraft.
Nashville – Appleton eff 14FEB20 2 weekly
Nashville – Des Moines eff 13FEB20 2 weekly
Nashville – Gulfport eff 12FEB20 2 weekly
Punta Gorda – Allentown eff 13FEB20 2 weekly
Punta Gorda – Richmond eff 13FEB20 2 weekly
Allegiant Air adds new routes in Feb 2020
