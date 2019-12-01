Condor in Northern winter 2020/21 season plans to increase Frankfurt – Mauritius service, which sees the addition of 4th weekly flight. The new flight operates on Tuesdays, effective from 03NOV20, with Boeing 767.
DE2314 FRA1610 – 0640+1MRU 767 x146
DE2315 MRU0830 – 1735FRA 767 x257
The airline's preliminary listing for long-haul routes currently displays Frankfurt departure in Northern winter 2020/21 season.
Condor NW20 Mauritius service adjustment as of 29NOV19
