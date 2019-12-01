China Eastern 1Q20 Oceania service expansions

China Eastern in the first quarter of 2020 plans further service expansion to Australia and New Zealand, including flights to Auckland, Brisbane and Melbourne. Planned increase as follows.



Shanghai Pu Dong – Auckland 16JAN20 – 15FEB20 Increase from 7 to 11 weekly

MU779 PVG0010 – 1625AKL 789 D

MU7069 PVG0200 – 1845AKL 332 x135



MU7070 AKL2100 – 0445+1PVG 332 x135

MU780 AKL2200 – 0545+1PVG 789 D



Shanghai Pu Dong – Brisbane 16JAN20 – 01FEB20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly

MU7067 PVG0100 – 1300BNE 332 246

MU715 PVG2100 – 0900+1BNE 332 D



MU716 BNE1110 – 1930PVG 332 D

MU7068 BNE1500 – 2330PVG 332 246



Shanghai Pu Dong – Melbourne 16JAN20 – 16FEB20 Increase from 14 to 18 weekly

MU739 PVG0020 – 1405MEL 789 D

MU7061 PVG0145 – 1530MEL 332 x135

MU737 PVG1945 – 1000+1MEL 789 D



MU738 MEL1200 – 1940PVG 789 D

MU7062 MEL2050 – 0420+1PVG 332 x135

MU740 MEL2230 – 0600+1PVG 789 D