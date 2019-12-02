Juneyao Airlines in January 2020 is doubling service on Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita route, which sees the addition of 2nd daily service (except Saturdays) starting on 10JAN20. The new flight will be operated by Airbus A321 aircraft.
HO1379 PVG0835 – 1230NRT 789 D
HO1399 PVG1505 – 1900NRT 321 x6
HO1380 NRT1345 – 1555PVG 789 25
HO1380 NRT1345 – 1625PVG 789 x25
HO1400 NRT2000 – 2320PVG 321 x6
Juneyao Airlines doubles Shanghai – Tokyo Narita service in Jan 2020
