Air China expands Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita service in Jan 2020

Air China in January 2020 plans further service expansion on Shanghai Pu Dong – Tokyo Narita route, with the addition of the new evening CA923/924 service. Operated by Airbus A321 aircraft, the 4th daily flight will commence on 10JAN20.
CA923 PVG1800 – 2150NRT 321 D
CA924 NRT2250 – 0120+1PVG 321 D
