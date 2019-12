Emirates expands Bangkok flights in Dec 2019/Jan 2020

Emirates during the month of December 2019 and January 2020 plans to increase Dubai – Bangkok service, which sees the addition of 6th daily flight on selected dates, on board Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.



Dec 2019: 15, 20, 27, 28, 29

Jan 2020: 01 – 12



EK2547 DXB0200 – 1100BKK 77W

EK2548 BKK1810 – 2210DXB 77W

Separately, the airline will also add 3rd daily Dubai – Phuket flight, from 20DEC19 to 22DEC19.



EK2592 DXB0230 – 1130HKT 77W 20DEC19 – 22DEC19

EK2593 HKT1800 – 2145DXB 77W 20DEC19 – 22DEC19