Skyteam members Air France and China Airlines in November 2019 expanded reciprocal codeshare partnership, covering additional routes within Europe, and service between Taiwan and Japan. Planned new codeshare routes as follow.
AIRFRANCE operated by China Airlines
Taipei Taoyuan – Fukuoka
Taipei Taoyuan – Okinawa
China Airlines operated by AIRFRANCE
Amsterdam – Marseille
Air France / China Airlines expands codeshare network in Nov 2019
