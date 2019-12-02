Turkish Airlines NW20 A350 operations as of 29NOV19

Turkish Airlines in last week’s schedule update filed additional changes for planned Airbus A350-900XWB service in Northern winter 2020/21 season, effective from 25OCT20. Following routes will no longer be scheduled with A350.



Istanbul – Montreal 3 weekly 787-9 (Previous plan: 3 weekly A350)

Istanbul – Seoul Incheon TK088/089 4 weekly 777-300ER (Overall 11 weekly 777; Previous plan: TK088/089 by A350)

Istanbul – Washington Dulles TK187/188 3 weekly 787-9 (Overall 10 weekly 777/787; Previous plan: TK187/188 by A350)

Planned A350-900XWB service on Istanbul – New York JFK from 25OCT20 (operating 11 of 14 weekly) remains unchanged. The A350 service on Istanbul – Sao Paulo Guarulhos and Istanbul – Sao Paulo Guarulhos – Buenos Aires Ezeiza from 13JUL20, will be maintained on/after 25OCT20.