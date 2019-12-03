Shandong Airlines adds new Bangkok route in Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Shandong Airlines earlier this week added new route to Thailand, which saw the inaugural of Yantai – Linyi – Bangkok route. From 01DEC19 to 28JAN20, Boeing 737-800 aircraft operates this route 3 times weekly.

SC2283 YNT1920 – 2025LYI2155 – 0125+1BKK 738 257
SC2284 BKK0225 – 0735LYI0905 – 1015YNT 738 136