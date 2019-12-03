Caribbean Airlines Dec 2019 / Jan 202 Montego Bay – New York routing changes

Caribbean Airlines during the month of December 2019 and January 2020 is temporary adjusting Montego Bay – New York JFK route, currently served daily with Boeing 737-800. From 02DEC19 to 31JAN20, the airline is changing routing to Kingston – Montego Bay – New York JFK route. Domestic sector in Jamaica on this route is not available for reservations.



BW014 JFK0645 – 1010MBJ1150 – 1225KIN 738 D

BW015 KIN2015 – 2055MBJ2210 – 0150+1JFK 738 D