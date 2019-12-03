interCaribbean adds Santiago de Cuba – Santo Domingo service from Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

interCaribbean Airways last month added new sector for Cuba, which saw the addition of Santiago de Cuba – Santo Domingo route. From 14NOV19, Embraer EMB120 operates this route 3 times weekly.

JY463 SCU1025 – 1305SDQ EM2 247
JY464 SDQ1415 – 1455SCU EM2 135

From 18DEC19, JY463 operates on Day 135, JY464 operates on Day 247.

