interCaribbean adds Santiago de Cuba – Santo Domingo service from Nov 2019

interCaribbean Airways last month added new sector for Cuba, which saw the addition of Santiago de Cuba – Santo Domingo route. From 14NOV19, Embraer EMB120 operates this route 3 times weekly.
JY463 SCU1025 – 1305SDQ EM2 247
JY464 SDQ1415 – 1455SCU EM2 135
From 18DEC19, JY463 operates on Day 135, JY464 operates on Day 247.
