Jeju Air during the month of February 2020 scheduled limited-time service on Muan – Chiang Mai route, scheduled twice weekly with Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline plans to operate this route from 13FEB20 to 27FEB20.
7C4219 MWX1830 – 2210CNX 737 47
7C4210 CNX2310 – 0555+1MWX 737 47
Jeju Air adds Muan – Chiang Mai service in Feb 2020
