Air Century in January 2020 is adding new service to The Dominican Republic, which sees the airline’s CRJ aircraft operates San Juan – Santiago (Dominican Republic) route. The airline schedules 4 weekly flights on this route.
Y2192 SJU1245 – 1355STI CRJ x246
Y2191 STI1445 – 1555SJU CRJ x246
Air Century adds San Juan – Santiago DR service in Jan 2020
Posted
Air Century in January 2020 is adding new service to The Dominican Republic, which sees the airline’s CRJ aircraft operates San Juan – Santiago (Dominican Republic) route. The airline schedules 4 weekly flights on this route.