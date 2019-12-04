Air Century adds San Juan – Santiago DR service in Jan 2020

By Jim Liu

Air Century in January 2020 is adding new service to The Dominican Republic, which sees the airline’s CRJ aircraft operates San Juan – Santiago (Dominican Republic) route. The airline schedules 4 weekly flights on this route.

Y2192 SJU1245 – 1355STI CRJ x246
Y2191 STI1445 – 1555SJU CRJ x246

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates.