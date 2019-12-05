Wamos Air Cancun aircraft changes from Jan 2020

Wamos Air from January 2020 plans operational aircraft changes on Madrid – Cancun route, mostly served once weekly. From 12JAN20, the airline will operate this route on Sundays with Airbus A330-200 aircraft, replacing Boeing 747-400.

EB7003 MAD1400 – 1900CUN 330 7
EB7103 CUN2050 – 1210+1MAD 330 7

The 747-400 will once again operate from 05APR20 to 03MAY20, switching back to A330 from 10MAY20. In summer 2020 season, the 2nd weekly flight commences from 22JUN20, followed by 3rd from 03JUL20. These flights also operated by A330.

