Malaysia Airlines in late-November 2019 further expanded codeshare partnership with British Airways, covering the latter’s service to France. Approximately from 25NOV19 (or earlier), planned new codeshare routes as follow.
Malaysia Airlines operated by British Airways
London Heathrow – Lyon
London Heathrow – Paris CDG
London Heathrow – Toulouse
Malaysia Airlines extends British Airways codeshare to France in Nov 2019
