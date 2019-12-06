Air India Washington aircraft changes from Jan 2020

Air India in this week’s schedule update filed aircraft changes for Delhi – Washington Dulles service, scheduled in the first quarter of 2020. From 08JAN20, the Star Alliance carrier will operate Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner 3 times weekly, replacing 777-300ER. First Class service will not be offered due to aircraft change.



AI103 DEL0115 – 0615IAD 788 357

AI104 IAD1025 – 1100+1DEL 788 357



The 787-8 is also scheduled for summer season, on/after 29MAR20.