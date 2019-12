Air China S20 Singapore frequency changes as of 05DEC19

Air China in recent schedule update filed frequency changes for Beijing Capital – Singapore route, for summer 2020 season. From 29MAR20, overall service will be 18 weekly, instead of previously filed 21. CA775/776 will operate 4 times weekly, instead of 7. In summer 2019 season, CA775/776 was served up to 6 weekly from 31MAR19 to 30JUN19.



CA775 PEK0955 – 1610SIN 333 567

CA775 PEK0955 – 1615SIN 333 3



CA776 SIN1730 – 2345PEK 333 x124



CA775/776 operates daily from 30APR20 to 05MAY20.