Wizz Air this week announced service expansion at Bucharest, scheduled from July 2020. Planned operations, including the launch of 2 new routes, as follow.
Bucharest – Prague eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A320
W63279 OTP1245 – 1355PRG 320 135
W63280 PRG1425 – 1725OTP 320 135
Bucharest – Seville eff 04JUL20 2 weekly A321
W63195 OTP1655 – 2025SVQ 321 26
W63196 SVQ2100 – 0155+1OTP 321 26
The airline plans to increase frequencies on other routes from Bucharest:
Bucharest – Bologna eff 03JUL20 Increase from 7 to 9 weekly (7 weekly A321 / 2 weekly A320)
Bucharest – Brussels South Charleroi eff 01JUL20 Increase from 9 to 11 weekly (7 weekly A321 / 4 weekly A320)
Bucharest – Geneva eff 05JUL20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly (A320)
Bucharest – Madrid eff 02JUL20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly (7 weekly A321 / 3 weekly A320)
Bucharest – Rome Ciampino eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 13 weekly (9 weekly A321 / 4 weekly A320)
Wizz Air expands Bucharest network from July 2020
Posted
Wizz Air this week announced service expansion at Bucharest, scheduled from July 2020. Planned operations, including the launch of 2 new routes, as follow.