Wizz Air expands Bucharest network from July 2020

Wizz Air this week announced service expansion at Bucharest, scheduled from July 2020. Planned operations, including the launch of 2 new routes, as follow.



Bucharest – Prague eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A320

W63279 OTP1245 – 1355PRG 320 135

W63280 PRG1425 – 1725OTP 320 135



Bucharest – Seville eff 04JUL20 2 weekly A321

W63195 OTP1655 – 2025SVQ 321 26

W63196 SVQ2100 – 0155+1OTP 321 26



The airline plans to increase frequencies on other routes from Bucharest:

Bucharest – Bologna eff 03JUL20 Increase from 7 to 9 weekly (7 weekly A321 / 2 weekly A320)

Bucharest – Brussels South Charleroi eff 01JUL20 Increase from 9 to 11 weekly (7 weekly A321 / 4 weekly A320)

Bucharest – Geneva eff 05JUL20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly (A320)

Bucharest – Madrid eff 02JUL20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly (7 weekly A321 / 3 weekly A320)

Bucharest – Rome Ciampino eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 13 weekly (9 weekly A321 / 4 weekly A320)