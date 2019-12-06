Wizz Air expands Bucharest network from July 2020

By Jim Liu

Posted

Wizz Air this week announced service expansion at Bucharest, scheduled from July 2020. Planned operations, including the launch of 2 new routes, as follow.

Bucharest – Prague eff 01JUL20 3 weekly A320
W63279 OTP1245 – 1355PRG 320 135
W63280 PRG1425 – 1725OTP 320 135

Bucharest – Seville eff 04JUL20 2 weekly A321
W63195 OTP1655 – 2025SVQ 321 26
W63196 SVQ2100 – 0155+1OTP 321 26

The airline plans to increase frequencies on other routes from Bucharest:
Bucharest – Bologna eff 03JUL20 Increase from 7 to 9 weekly (7 weekly A321 / 2 weekly A320)
Bucharest – Brussels South Charleroi eff 01JUL20 Increase from 9 to 11 weekly (7 weekly A321 / 4 weekly A320)
Bucharest – Geneva eff 05JUL20 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly (A320)
Bucharest – Madrid eff 02JUL20 Increase from 7 to 10 weekly (7 weekly A321 / 3 weekly A320)
Bucharest – Rome Ciampino eff 02JUL20 Increase from 10 to 13 weekly (9 weekly A321 / 4 weekly A320)