Iberia in recent schedule update revised planned service resumption on Madrid – Cairo route, previously scheduled to resume from 02MAR20. The oneWorld member now scheduled to operate 4 round-trip flights in April 2020 (03APR20, 04APR20, 10APR20, 11APR20), followed by 4 weekly flights from 04JUL20 to 29AUG20.
Subject to Government Approval, Airbus A319 aircraft operates this route.
IB3350 MAD1710 – 2200CAI 319 x247
IB3351 CAI2240 – 0400+1MAD 319 x247
Iberia delays Cairo resumption to April 2020
Posted
Iberia in recent schedule update revised planned service resumption on Madrid – Cairo route, previously scheduled to resume from 02MAR20. The oneWorld member now scheduled to operate 4 round-trip flights in April 2020 (03APR20, 04APR20, 10APR20, 11APR20), followed by 4 weekly flights from 04JUL20 to 29AUG20.