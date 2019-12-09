TAAG Angola in recent schedule update filed aircraft changes for its Luanda – Lagos inaugural flight. On 16DEC19, the airline plans to operate this route with 777-200ER one-time basis. Planned 737-700 operation will begin on 20DEC19, operating twice weekly.
DT564 LAD1130 – 1430LOS 772 1
DT565 LOS1530 – 1830LAD 772 1
TAAG Angola schedules Boeing 777 Lagos inaugural in mid-Dec 2019
