Rwandair since November 2019 added Airbus A330 service to Kinshasa and Libreville, operating on 1 of 3 weekly flights. From 10NOV19 to 19JAN20, Sundays Kigali – Kinshasa – Libreville service operated by Airbus A330-200 (-300 on 10NOV19), replacing 737-800.
WB260 KGL0950 – 1135FIH1225 – 1405LBV 332 7
WB260 KGL0950 – 1135FIH1225 – 1405LBV 738 35
WB261 LBV1500 – 1645FIH1730 – 2120KGL 332 7
WB261 LBV1500 – 1645FIH1730 – 2120KGL 738 35
Rwandair adds A330 Kinshasa / Libreville service in W19
