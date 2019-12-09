EGYPTAIR in summer 2020 season plans to offer new domestic service, which sees the addition of Assiut – Sohag route. From 29MAR20, Airbus A220-300 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.
MS186 ATZ0830 – 0910HMB 223 37
MS188 HMB1830 – 1910ATZ 223 37
EGYPTAIR adds Assiut – Sohag service from late-March 2020
