EGYPTAIR adds Assiut – Sohag service from late-March 2020

EGYPTAIR in summer 2020 season plans to offer new domestic service, which sees the addition of Assiut – Sohag route. From 29MAR20, Airbus A220-300 aircraft to operate this route twice weekly.

MS186 ATZ0830 – 0910HMB 223 37
MS188 HMB1830 – 1910ATZ 223 37

