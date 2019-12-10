EGYPTAIR since late-November 2019 expanded codeshare partnership with Ethiopian Airlines, covering additional destinations in Africa. Planned codeshare routes went into effect on 28NOV19 (or earlier).
EGYPTAIR operated by Ethiopian Airlines
Addis Ababa – Douala
Addis Ababa – Douala – Malabo
Addis Ababa – Malabo
Addis Ababa – Mahe Island
EGYPTAIR expands Ethiopian Airlines codeshare from late-Nov 2019
