Cabo Verde Airlines from late-December 2019 plans to increase service to France, where the airline introduces 4th weekly Ilha do Sal – Paris CDG flight. From 21DEC19, the 4th weekly flight operates on Saturdays, with Boeing 757.
VR640 SID0800 – 1550CDG 752 x124
VR641 CDG1700 – 2100SID 752 x124
Cabo Verde Airlines increases Paris flights from late-Dec 2019
Posted
