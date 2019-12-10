Cabo Verde Airlines increases Paris flights from late-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Cabo Verde Airlines from late-December 2019 plans to increase service to France, where the airline introduces 4th weekly Ilha do Sal – Paris CDG flight. From 21DEC19, the 4th weekly flight operates on Saturdays, with Boeing 757.

VR640 SID0800 – 1550CDG 752 x124
VR641 CDG1700 – 2100SID 752 x124

Routes Europe 2018

Routes Europe 2020
Bergen, Norway • 27 - 29 April 2020

With 45 meeting slots and unlimited networking opportunities, the event is your opportunity to engage in business-focused discussions with Europe's key decision makers.

Register now

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.