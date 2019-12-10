Air Seychelles in the second quarter of 2020 plans to increase Mahe Island – Mumbai route. Subject to Government Approval, the 7th weekly flight, operating on Mondays from Seychelles, will operate from 27APR20 to 30JUN20. Airbus A320neo operates this route.
HM260 SEZ2210 – 0415+1BOM 32N D
HM261 BOM0530 – 0825SEZ 32N D
Air Seychelles Increases Mumbai service in 2Q20
