Air Austral plans EWA Air codeshare to Pemba in 1Q20

By Jim Liu

Posted

Share this article

Air Austral from mid-January 2020 plans expanded codeshare partnership with EWA Air, covering the latter’s Dzaoudzi – Pemba route. Proposed codeshare service scheduled from 16JAN20, which the latter operates twice weekly.

ZD284/UU7484 DZA0910 – 0955POL AT7 1
ZD284/UU7484 DZA1310 – 1355POL AT7 4

ZD285/UU7485 POL1055 – 1345DZA AT7 1
ZD285/UU7485 POL1455 – 1745DZA AT7 4

Routes Africa 2019

The route development forum for Africa
Routes recognises the importance of enhancing intra-Africa air connectivity to stimulate economic development across the region.

Find out more

Share this article

Download CPH: A masterclass in route development

Routesonline finds out about Copenhagen Airport's connecting hub ambitions and route successes.

Download White Paper

About The Author...

Twitter LinkedIn
Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.