Air Austral from mid-January 2020 plans expanded codeshare partnership with EWA Air, covering the latter’s Dzaoudzi – Pemba route. Proposed codeshare service scheduled from 16JAN20, which the latter operates twice weekly.
ZD284/UU7484 DZA0910 – 0955POL AT7 1
ZD284/UU7484 DZA1310 – 1355POL AT7 4
ZD285/UU7485 POL1055 – 1345DZA AT7 1
ZD285/UU7485 POL1455 – 1745DZA AT7 4
Air Austral plans EWA Air codeshare to Pemba in 1Q20
