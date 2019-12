Turkish Airlines W20 Kenya Preliminary aircraft changes

Turkish Airlines in its winter 2020/21 preliminary schedule filing filed aircraft changes for Kenya, effective from 25OCT20. Planned changes as follow.



Istanbul – Mombasa eff 25OCT20 Boeing 737-900ER replaces -800, 1 daily (Mombasa is the Host City of Routes Africa 2019)

TK573 IST2030 – 0330+1MBA 73J D

TK574 MBA0425 – 1145IST 73J D



Istanbul – Nairobi eff 25OCT20 A330-200 operates 1 daily, replacing 737-800 in W19

TK607 IST2105 – 0340+1NBO 332 D

TK608 NBO0510 – 1200IST 332 D



Previously highlighted, in summer 2020 season TK plans to gradually replace 737-800 with A330 (departure date and day is based on IST departure):

08JUN20 – 11JUL20 332 Day 136

13JUL20 – 24OCT20 333 Day x67 332 Day 67



Further changes to winter 2020/21 schedule remains likely in the next few months.