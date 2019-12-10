Norwegian Air International in recent schedule update filed frequency changes for London Gatwick – New York JFK route, for summer 2020 season. As the airline recently re-opened booking for DI7017/7018, 4 weekly flights from 29MAR20, overall frequency is now displaying 17 weekly, instead of previously filed 14.
DI7013 LGW0555 – 0900JFK 789 125
DI7013 LGW0650 – 0950JFK 789 4
DI7013 LGW0745 – 1045JFK 789 67
DI7017 LGW0950 – 1250JFK 789 x156
DI7015 LGW1705 – 2005JFK 789 D
DI7014 JFK1115 – 2315LGW 789 5
DI7014 JFK1125 – 2325LGW 789 24
DI7914 JFK1125 – 2320LGW 789 1
DI7014 JFK1245 – 0045+1LGW 789 67
DI7018 JFK2150 – 0950+1LGW 789 4
DI7018 JFK2210 – 1010+1LGW 789 27
DI7018 JFK2225 – 1025+1LGW 789 3
DI7016 JFK2300 – 1100+1LGW 789 D
Norwegian S20 London – New York changes as of 09DEC19
