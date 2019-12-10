Lufthansa / Vistara begins codeshare service from mid-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Lufthansa starting next week is launching codeshare partnership with Vistara, covering the latter’s service via Delhi. Planned codeshare routes from 16DEC19 as follow.

Lufthansa operated by Visatara
Delhi – Ahmedabad
Delhi – Bangalore
Delhi – Chennai
Delhi – Goa
Delhi – Hyderabad
Delhi – Kochi
Delhi – Kolkata
Delhi – Mumbai
Delhi – Pune