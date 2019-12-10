Lufthansa starting next week is launching codeshare partnership with Vistara, covering the latter’s service via Delhi. Planned codeshare routes from 16DEC19 as follow.
Lufthansa operated by Visatara
Delhi – Ahmedabad
Delhi – Bangalore
Delhi – Chennai
Delhi – Goa
Delhi – Hyderabad
Delhi – Kochi
Delhi – Kolkata
Delhi – Mumbai
Delhi – Pune
Lufthansa / Vistara begins codeshare service from mid-Dec 2019
Posted
Lufthansa starting next week is launching codeshare partnership with Vistara, covering the latter’s service via Delhi. Planned codeshare routes from 16DEC19 as follow.