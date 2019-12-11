Gulf Air from December 2019 is expanding codeshare partnership with Turkish Airlines, including various European destinations via Istanbul. Planned new codeshare routes went into effect from 09DEC19 (or earlier) as follows.
Gulf Air operated by Turkish Airlines
Istanbul – Amsterdam
Istanbul – Berlin Tegel
Istanbul – Brussels
Istanbul – Copenhagen
Istanbul – Munich
Istanbul – Thessaloniki
Istanbul – Zurich
Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen – Bahrain
Gulf Air / Turkish Airlines expands codeshare partnership from Dec 2019
