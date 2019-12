Eurowings W19 A321 operations as of 09DEC19

Eurowings since June 2019 started schedule listing with Airbus A321 aircraft, with configuration appeared as C10Y185 and Y200 in OAG schedules. For winter 2019/20 season, the A321 aircraft continues to operate service to/from Dusseldorf. Between December 2019 and March 2020, following routes will see A321 operating, although some may only see one-time or irregular flights scheduled with the aircraft.



Y200

Dusseldorf – Agadir

Dusseldorf – Athens

Dusseldorf – Barcelona

Dusseldorf – Bilbao

Dusseldorf – Budapest

Dusseldorf – Catania

Dusseldorf – Dublin

Dusseldorf – Fuerteventura

Dusseldorf – Gran Canaria/Las Palmas

Dusseldorf – Lisbon

Dusseldorf – Malaga

Dusseldorf – Marrakech

Dusseldorf – Palma Mallorca

Dusseldorf – Porto

Dusseldorf – Rome

Dusseldorf – Santa Cruz de la Palma

C10Y185

Dusseldorf – Berlin Tegel

Dusseldorf – Vienna