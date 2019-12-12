Juneyao Airlines in the first quarter of 2020 re-introduces Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner service on Shanghai Pu Dong – Singapore route, reflected in recent schedule update. The 787 will operate daily, replacing Airbus A320, from 18JAN20 to 09FEB20.
HO1605 PVG1540 – 2155SIN 789 D
HO1606 SIN2255 – 0400+1PVG 789 D
Juneyao Airlines schedules Boeing 787 Singapore service in 1Q20
