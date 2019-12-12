Turkish Airlines W20 New York JFK aircraft changes as of 11DEC19

Turkish Airlines in this week’s schedule update modified Istanbul – New York JFK schedule for winter 2020 season. Latest adjustment sees the removal of planned Airbus A350-900XWB aircraft service, previously scheduled to operate 11 weekly flights from 25OCT20.
Latest adjustment sees Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner operates 11 weekly, 777-300ER 3 weekly.
Following schedule from 01NOV20.
TK003 IST0835 – 1130JFK 789 D
TK001 IST1455 – 1825JFK 77W x247
TK001 IST1455 – 1825JFK 789 247
TK004 JFK1310 – 0625+1IST 789 D
TK012 JFK2320 – 1725+1IST 789 247
TK012 JFK2320 – 1725+1IST 77W x247