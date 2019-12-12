United Airlines in recent schedule update further revised operational aircraft for Newark – Brussels route in March 2020. From 05MAR20 to 28MAR20, Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner will continue to operate this route on daily basis, replacing 777-200ER.
UA999 EWR2000 – 0805+1BRU 781 D
UA998 BRU1010 – 1330EWR 781 D
United March 2020 Newark – Brussels aircraft changes
