American Airlines in the first half of summer 2020 season plans to add Boeing 767 aircraft on Miami – Los Angeles route, reflected in recent schedule update. From 29MAR20 to 03JUN20, the Boeing 767-300ER operates this route once a day. Following schedule effective 07APR20.
AA1297 MIA0745 – 1016LAX 763 D
AA1268 LAX1210 – 2025MIA 763 D
American adds Boeing 767 Miami – Los Angeles service from late-March 2020
