Kazakhstan’s SCAT Aircompany during Christmas and New Year period plans aircraft changes for Nur-Sultan – Prague route. Currently operated by Boeing 737-300 twice weekly, the airline will switch to Boeing 757, from 19DEC19 to 02JAN20.
DV803 TSE0950 – 1010PRG 757 47
DV804 PRG1110 – 2130TSE 757 47
SCAT Prague aircraft changes in Dec 2019/Jan 2020
