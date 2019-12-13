Hainan Airlines expands Iberia codeshare network in late-Nov 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Hainan Airlines in the last few weeks opened reservation for additional codeshare routes, operated by Iberia, which now covers 14 routes to/from Madrid. Approximately from 25NOV19 or earlier, new codeshare routes include the following.

Hainan Airlines operated by IBERIA
Madrid – Almeria
Madrid – Barcelona
Madrid – Bilbao
Madrid – Bologna
Madrid – Jerez de la Frontera
Madrid – Malaga
Madrid – Milan Linate
Madrid – Palma Mallorca
Madrid – Pamplona
Madrid – Porto
Madrid – Santiago de Compostela
Madrid – Seville
Madrid – Turin
Madrid – Vigo