Hainan Airlines in the last few weeks opened reservation for additional codeshare routes, operated by Iberia, which now covers 14 routes to/from Madrid. Approximately from 25NOV19 or earlier, new codeshare routes include the following.
Hainan Airlines operated by IBERIA
Madrid – Almeria
Madrid – Barcelona
Madrid – Bilbao
Madrid – Bologna
Madrid – Jerez de la Frontera
Madrid – Malaga
Madrid – Milan Linate
Madrid – Palma Mallorca
Madrid – Pamplona
Madrid – Porto
Madrid – Santiago de Compostela
Madrid – Seville
Madrid – Turin
Madrid – Vigo
Hainan Airlines expands Iberia codeshare network in late-Nov 2019
Posted
Hainan Airlines in the last few weeks opened reservation for additional codeshare routes, operated by Iberia, which now covers 14 routes to/from Madrid. Approximately from 25NOV19 or earlier, new codeshare routes include the following.