Korean Air S20 Tokyo – Honolulu aircraft changes

Korean Air in summer 2020 season plans aircraft changes on Seoul Incheon – Tokyo Narita – Honolulu route, as the airline re-introduces Boeing 747 service. From 29MAR20, this daily service will be operated by Boeing 747-8I, replacing A330-300 aircraft.



KE001 ICN1740 – 2000NRT2120 – 0930HNL 74H D

KE002 HNL1110 – 1520+1NRT1720+1 – 1955+1ICN 74H D



The airline previously operated 747-8I on this route briefly in August 2019 (09AUG19 – 16AUR19), 747-400 was scheduled in the 1st quarter of 2014, and selected dates in September and October 2014.

