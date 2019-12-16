Emirates in last week’s schedule update accelerated service launch of the 4th daily Dubai – Dhaka flight. Previously scheduled from 01JUN20, EK588/589 service will now commence on 29MAR20 (DXB departure). This route is operated by 2-class 777-300ER aircraft.
EK582 DXB0200 – 0840DAC 77W D
EK586 DXB1030 – 1720DAC 77W D
EK584 DXB1645 – 2320DAC 77W D
EK588 DXB2230 – 0520+1DAC 77W D
EK585 DAC0140 – 0430DXB 77W D
EK589 DAC0800 – 1100DXB 77W D
EK583 DAC1130 – 1420DXB 77W D
EK587 DAC1930 – 2230DXB 77W D
Emirates moves forward Dhaka service increase to late-March 2020
Posted
Emirates in last week’s schedule update accelerated service launch of the 4th daily Dubai – Dhaka flight. Previously scheduled from 01JUN20, EK588/589 service will now commence on 29MAR20 (DXB departure). This route is operated by 2-class 777-300ER aircraft.