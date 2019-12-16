Jetstar Japan from late-January 2020 is expanding Tokyo Narita – Shanghai Pu Dong service, currently served 4 times weekly. From 19JAN20, the airline will increase service to daily, on board Airbus A320 aircraft.
GK035 NRT2220 – 0110+1PVG 320 D
GK036 PVG0220 – 0615NRT 320 D
Jetstar Japan increases Tokyo – Shanghai service from Jan 2020
