Virgin Atlantic updates A340-600 schedule in Jan 2020

Virgin Atlantic during the weekend of 14DEC19’s schedule update adjusted planned Airbus A340-600 schedule for winter 2019/20 season, now listed until 31JAN20, instead of 08JAN20.
Previously reported on Airlineroute, the airline already filed A340 schedule in summer season, from 29MAR20 to 31JUL20. With this latest update, the airline’s A340 schedule is pending, between 01FEB20 and 28MAR20.
Planned service between 04JAN20 and 28MAR20 as follows. All listed frequencies and effective dates based on LHR departure.
London Heathrow – Atlanta 1 daily until 31JAN20
London Heathrow – Lagos
04JAN20 – 10JAN20 Day x247
21JAN20 / 22JAN20 / 24JAN20
London Heathrow – New York JFK VS025/026
05JAN20 – 11JAN20 Day x135
23JAN20 / 25JAN20
