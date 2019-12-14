Air India in this week’s schedule update extended capacity increase for London Heathrow service into summer 2020 season. From 29MAR20, Boeing 777-300ER will continue to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai, 1 daily each.
Delhi – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 AI111/112 777-300ER continues to operate 1 daily, replacing 787-8
AI161 DEL0245 – 0730LHR 788 D
AI111 DEL1400 – 1900LHR 77W D
AI162 LHR0945 – 2250DEL 788 D
AI112 LHR2130 – 1040+1DEL 77W D
Mumbai – London Heathrow eff 29MAR20 777-300ER continues to operate 1 daily, replacing 787-8
AI131 BOM0630 – 1130LHR 77W D
AI130 LHR1315 – 0245+1BOM 77W D
Air India S20 London Heathrow aircraft changes as of 13DEC19
Posted
Air India in this week’s schedule update extended capacity increase for London Heathrow service into summer 2020 season. From 29MAR20, Boeing 777-300ER will continue to operate flights from Delhi and Mumbai, 1 daily each.