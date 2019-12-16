Buta Airways adds Lviv service from late-Dec 2019

By Jim Liu

Posted

Buta Airways starting next week is introducing additional route to Ukraine, as the airline schedules Baku – Lviv route. Effective from 23DEC19, Embraer E190 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.

J29051 GYD0745 – 0945LWO E90 1
J29051 GYD1030 – 1230LWO E90 4

J29052 LWO1045 – 1615GYD E90 1
J29052 LWO1330 – 1900GYD E90 4

Selected dates may see schedule variation. Separately, the airline will move Kyiv operation from Zhulyany to Borispil. The airline operates Baku – Kyiv Borispil service 3 times weekly.

About The Author...

Data & Analysis Manager - Airlineroute, Routesonline

Jim is responsible for the content on our sister blog, Airlineroute, which offers an indispensable guide to flight schedule updates. Launched in 2007, the site became part of the Routesonline content offering in 2010 and continues to provide breaking news on new routes and schedule changes to the network development community.