Buta Airways adds Lviv service from late-Dec 2019

Buta Airways starting next week is introducing additional route to Ukraine, as the airline schedules Baku – Lviv route. Effective from 23DEC19, Embraer E190 aircraft operates this route twice weekly.



J29051 GYD0745 – 0945LWO E90 1

J29051 GYD1030 – 1230LWO E90 4



J29052 LWO1045 – 1615GYD E90 1

J29052 LWO1330 – 1900GYD E90 4



Selected dates may see schedule variation. Separately, the airline will move Kyiv operation from Zhulyany to Borispil. The airline operates Baku – Kyiv Borispil service 3 times weekly.